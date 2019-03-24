Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 4,290 ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $601,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock worth $10,536,416. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

