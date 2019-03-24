OSI Systems (OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OSI Systems has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 27,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $2,423,251.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,657 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,447. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

