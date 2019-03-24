Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.62 Million

Brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce sales of $112.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.03 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $108.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $472.49 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.13 million, with estimates ranging from $501.55 million to $518.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,555,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 155,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,085. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.39. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.