Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Now Covered by CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a market outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OEC opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 97.17% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $385.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

