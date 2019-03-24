Oriole Resources (ORR) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) traded up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). 247,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was formerly known as Stratex International Plc and changed its name to Oriole Resources PLC in September 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

