ORBCOMM (ORBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.53

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 17098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ORBCOMM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. First Analysis cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brun Christian Le sold 10,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $88,846.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,325 shares in the company, valued at $803,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Constantine Milcos sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $35,750.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,116 shares in the company, valued at $213,737.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,805 shares of company stock worth $878,885 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 28,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 141,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 6.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $5,583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 134.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

