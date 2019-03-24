Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 224,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 199,715 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,496,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146,246 shares during the period.

Get Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $37.45 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/oppenheimer-sp-ultra-dividend-revenue-etf-rdiv-stake-lifted-by-citigroup-inc.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.