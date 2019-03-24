One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in W W Grainger by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.01.

NYSE GWW opened at $292.51 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,214,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

