One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,352 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,579,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

In related news, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $36,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $832,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/one-wealth-advisors-llc-has-403000-holdings-in-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.