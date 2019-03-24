One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $27,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,222,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,725,000 after buying an additional 148,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1,120.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.23 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

NYSE:RIO opened at $56.14 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.806 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/one-wealth-advisors-llc-cuts-stake-in-rio-tinto-plc-adr-rio.html.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.