One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Unilever N.V. (UL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $57.06 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.442 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/one-wealth-advisors-llc-buys-205-shares-of-unilever-n-v-ul.html.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.