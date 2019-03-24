ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE:OGS opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

