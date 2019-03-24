OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northern Trust by 112.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,472,000 after buying an additional 1,022,270 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 118.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,852,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,216,000 after buying an additional 1,003,404 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 169.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,494,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,628,000 after buying an additional 939,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,577,366,000 after buying an additional 517,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Northern Trust by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 714,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 423,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.59 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

