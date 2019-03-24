OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3,809.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,691,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,084 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $294,465.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $193,268.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,518 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,002.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,953 shares of company stock worth $11,907,228. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

