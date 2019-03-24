OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $300,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,422 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $171,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,461,000 after buying an additional 2,699,518 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,547,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 637,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,642,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,263,000 after buying an additional 550,288 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.53 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $300,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/old-mission-capital-llc-invests-300000-in-agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-aem.html.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.