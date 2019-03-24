OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 468,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

