Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Trading Down 5.3%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 531,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 499,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 136.09% and a negative net margin of 3,013.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Heier bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,441 shares of company stock worth $385,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 326,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,335,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

