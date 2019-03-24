Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of OZM stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.34. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $166.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.79 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,788.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, insider David Michael Levine sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $101,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erez Elisha sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $27,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,983 shares of company stock valued at $447,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 205,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

