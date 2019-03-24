OceanaGold (OGC) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) shot up 4.3% on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The stock traded as high as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.35. 1,734,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,527,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins raised OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$242.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold Corp will post 0.190000004611651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

