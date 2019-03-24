NVIDIA (NVDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.24.
Shares of NVDA traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.50. 18,649,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,813,816. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,799. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,487,000 after acquiring an additional 854,050 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
