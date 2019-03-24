NVIDIA (NVDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.24.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.50. 18,649,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,813,816. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,799. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,487,000 after acquiring an additional 854,050 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

