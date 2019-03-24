NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. NVIDIA reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.24.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,551 shares of company stock worth $3,459,799 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,230,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,649,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813,816. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

