Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $15.56 Million Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 299,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of AlarmCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

ALRM opened at $61.09 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $1,036,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $68,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,429. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

