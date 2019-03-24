Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,078,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 366,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

