Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,522 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,717 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,477,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,765,000 after purchasing an additional 524,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,812,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,872,000 after purchasing an additional 485,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,083,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,430,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,713,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Syed A. Jafry bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.52 per share, for a total transaction of $241,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy J. Bernard bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/nuveen-asset-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.