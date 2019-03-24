Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 518,148 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,939,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,567,000 after buying an additional 525,859 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,448,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,140,000 after buying an additional 234,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,111,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,669,000 after buying an additional 250,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,801,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,160,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,707,000 after buying an additional 384,154 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,343,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,569,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

HPE stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

