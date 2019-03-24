Nullex (NLX) Price Reaches $0.0771 on Top Exchanges

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Nullex has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nullex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Nullex has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030896 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008374 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000753 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nullex Profile

NLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nullex’s official website is nullex.io . Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial

Buying and Selling Nullex

Nullex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

