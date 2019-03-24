Novocure (NVCR) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $47.04. 532,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 790,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Novocure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 3.24.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $241,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $909,218.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novocure in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Novocure by 87.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 945,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 440,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,292,000 after buying an additional 2,983,125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure in the third quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Novocure by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 545,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Novocure (NVCR) Trading Down 5.9%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/novocure-nvcr-trading-down-5-9.html.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.