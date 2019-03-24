Novanta Inc (NOVT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Novanta worth $143,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

