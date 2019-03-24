Northern Trust Corp Purchases 355 Shares of Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Mantech International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 5.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 272,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mantech International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter worth $257,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $51.93 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $497.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

