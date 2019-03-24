Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of Ferrari worth $39,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ferrari by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.1677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.66.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

