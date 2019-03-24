Northern Trust Corp Has $38.20 Million Holdings in POSCO (PKX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of POSCO worth $38,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 50.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. POSCO has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

