Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,081,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $37,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $168,353.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

