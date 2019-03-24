Northern Dynasty Minerals (NDM) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$1.35 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 million and a PE ratio of -18.54. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.47.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

