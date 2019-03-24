North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) Stake Lessened by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.13% of North American Construction Group worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in North American Construction Group by 3,303.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0152 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

