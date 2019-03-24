Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71,850 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 57.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.37.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.94. 1,021,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $127.79 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-shares-sold-by-wms-partners-llc.html.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.