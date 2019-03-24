Nord/LB Reiterates “€12.58” Price Target for alstria office REIT (AOX)

Nord/LB set a €12.58 ($14.63) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.62 ($17.00).

ETR AOX opened at €13.83 ($16.08) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €13.89 ($16.15). The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31.

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

