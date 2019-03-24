Norbord Inc (OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norbord from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of OSB opened at C$35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$31.87 and a 52 week high of C$58.92.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$662.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.35 million. Analysts expect that Norbord will post 2.81000010853065 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.62%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

