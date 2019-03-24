Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.89 ($6.85).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

