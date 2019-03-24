Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned about 0.75% of Nobilis Health worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nobilis Health by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 62,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

HLTH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 11,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,164. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/nobilis-health-corp-hlth-shares-bought-by-weber-alan-w.html.

Nobilis Health Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.