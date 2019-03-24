Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $104,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after buying an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,821 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79,743.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 795,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $403,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021 over the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

GOOG stock opened at $1,205.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $838.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

