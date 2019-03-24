Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

