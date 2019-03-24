Nice Ltd (NICE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,585,000 after buying an additional 170,578 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 858,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,858,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 602,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.05 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Nice’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/nice-ltd-nice-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.