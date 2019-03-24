NextEra Energy (NEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $207.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $187.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.17.

NYSE:NEE opened at $193.93 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $155.06 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $21,396,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after acquiring an additional 886,301 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,014,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

