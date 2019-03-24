NEXT (NXT) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NXT. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,353.64 ($69.95).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,380 ($70.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $55.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,895 ($63.96) per share, with a total value of £49,586.35 ($64,793.35). Also, insider Tristia Harrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,086 ($66.46) per share, with a total value of £50,860 ($66,457.60). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,115.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.