Newpark Resources (NR) Trading Down 5.4%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 685,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 561,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

