Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to post sales of $238.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the highest is $253.43 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $227.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newpark Resources.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NR stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $769.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 74.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 474,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 135,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,628,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322,856 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.