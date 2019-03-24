New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.82 Million Stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXTM. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in NxStage Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 110,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its position in NxStage Medical by 490.2% in the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NxStage Medical by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NxStage Medical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

NXTM opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 0.25. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

