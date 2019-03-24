New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Cardtronics worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 303,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

CATM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

CATM opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.82 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

