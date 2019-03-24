New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP opened at $9.13 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-cuts-stake-in-lexington-realty-trust-lxp.html.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.