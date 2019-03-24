Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Major Shareholder Purchases $552,929.32 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $552,929.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,750 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $86,877.50.

On Thursday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,245 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $468,497.05.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,831 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $659,935.93.

On Monday, February 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,503 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $224,712.88.

On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,379 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $1,063,378.68.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,631 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $2,080,414.80.

On Friday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 384,409 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $4,105,488.12.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,200 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $1,221,262.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 205,163 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $2,141,901.72.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 204,332 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $2,123,009.48.

NHS stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

